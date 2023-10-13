CID allowed to issue PT warrant to TDP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) special court in Vijayawada on Thursday permitted the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department to issue a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP FiberNet case.ACB court judge BSV Himabindu instructed the sleuths to produce the former chief minister before the court on Monday (October 16) between 10 am to 5 pm for hearing arguments on judicial remand.

The APCID had filed the PT warrant petition against Naidu in the ACB court even as he was sent to judicial remand in the Rs 371-crore skill development scam. The 73-year-old is currently lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. It has also filed a PT warrant plea against the TDP leader in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case. The High Court, however, issued interim orders directing the ACB court not to hear the matter till October 16.With respect to the PT warrant in the FiberNet case, Naidu’s counsel on Wednesday had sought Right of Audience, which was opposed by the investigation agency.

The alleged scam pertains to the irregularities in awarding a tender for works worth Rs 330 crore under phase-1 of the project to TeraSoftware Limited although the Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (INCA) had blacklisted the firm for non-compliance of electronic point of sale [EPOS] and reportedly barred it from participating in tenders invited by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.The fraud allegedly happened when Naidu, the then chief minister, was holding the portfolios of energy, infrastructure and investment.

Former CM develops skin rashes

Naidu, who is currently in Rajahmundry Jail, is being treated for skin rashes. Central Prison Dy SP Rajkumar said doctors in the jail were informed & treatment had started. Naidu was reportedly suffering from dehydration for the past 2 days

