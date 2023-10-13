CM Jagan calls Naidu & PK non-resident Andhrites

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan non-resident Andhrites, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government and the party were committed to the welfare of the State and its people.

“Naidu, his brother-in-law Balakrishna, and Pawan, who live in Hyderabad, only come to Andhra Pradesh to loot the people. They do not share any bond with the public,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Jagananna housing colonies and distributed 7.43 lakh houses under ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu’ and TIDCO (Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) to the beneficiaries at a programme in Samalkot town, Kakinada district. Earlier, he also unveiled a statue of his father and former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Launching a blistering attack against Naidu and the JSP president while addressing a public meeting, Jagan said, “When one looks at the TDP supremo, scams, cheating and corruption come to mind. But when one looks at me, one thinks of DBT schemes.”

“The TDP supremo served as the chief minister of the State for three terms. He has been representing Kuppam constituency for 35 years. Yet, he does not own a house in the State and lives in Hyderabad,” he observed. Taking a jab at the 73-year-old leader, Jagan asked the public if Naidu ever stayed in the State for even one month in the last four-and-a-half years.“However, now he has been lodged in the Rajamahendravaram (Jail) for more than a month,” he joked.

Asserting that his government has pledged to help the poor realise their dream of owning a house, Jagan said, “Naidu did not even allocate a cent for the poor during the 14 years that he served as chief minister. Even in Kuppam, my government distributed 20,000 housing sites and constructed 8,000 houses.”

Criticising Pawan Kalyan’s occasional visits to Andhra Pradesh, Jagan claimed that the “package star”, who lost elections from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in 2019, only knows how to use people for his own needs. Further, he accused the actor of selling the votes of his fans and followers to the yellow party.

“Pawan comes to Andhra Pradesh during breaks from shooting and markets his party. He has no credibility, a characteristic that is the hallmark of a politician,” he remarked.

On the government’s efforts towards the welfare of the people, he explained, the ruling YSRC has spent over Rs 2,38,000 crore in the last 52 months to implement a slew of initiatives in a bid to elevate the lives of people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Communities (BCs).

