CM Jagan puts an end to YSRC squabbles in Peddapuram

KAKINADA: In an apparent bid to put an end to the internal squabbles in Peddapuram, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly held talks with the YSRC leaders from the constituency on Thursday and directed them to extend support to the candidate selected by the party leadership in the ensuing elections. Jagan reportedly revealed that Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Chairman Davuluri Dorababu would be given a chance to contest the Assembly elections from Peddapuram.

YSRC senior leaders Goli Venkata Apparao Choudary, Karri Venkata Ramana, Muppana Veerraju, Pothamsetti Naga Raghava and Katuri Ramu are aspiring for the Peddapuram seat. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa of TDP won the seat.

A few senior leaders had even announced to quit the YSRC against the party’s move to allot the seat to Dorababu, but the high command persuaded them to withdraw their decision. Amid this, Rajya Sabha member and YSRC regional coordinator Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose wrote a letter to Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla to allow five YSRC senior leaders to meet Jagan during his visit to Samalkota.

Even before meeting the YSRC leaders, Jagan announced that Dorababu would be the party candidate and urged the people to bless him, while addressing a public meeting. After the meeting, he reportedly met the YSRC leaders and told them that Dorababu is the choice of the party for the Assembly seat and asked them to ensure his victory in the ensuing elections.

