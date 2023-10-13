Ex-CM Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu violence case, but to remain in jail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case.

The Mudivedu police of Annamayya district registered a case against Chandrababu Naidu and several other TDP leaders and activists in the violence that broke out at Angallu on August 4. Police registered cases under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections.

Naidu was on a tour of pending irrigation projects in the State when his convoy was obstructed allegedly by the YSRC activists leading to clashes between the two sides.

During arguments, Naidu's counsels argued that the TDP took permission for the rally and it was YSRC activists who attacked it. The council also produced videos of the attack.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, on behalf of the police, argued that Naidu instigated the TDP cadre to attack the Opposition party leaders. After hearing both sides, the high court granted anticipatory bail to Naidu.

The TDP chief will, however, remain in jail as he has two other corruption cases, the Inner Ring Road and the Fiber Net case pending against him.

