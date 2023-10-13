No role of Centre in Naidu’s arrest, says party secy Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there was no role of the Centre behind the arrest of the TDP supremo in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case, party general secretary Nara Lokesh informed that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah only after being told by Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that Shah intended to meet him.

“During the meeting with Amith Shah, I explained the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu and the foisting of the false cases by the YSRC government against the former Chief Minister. The TDP is keeping equal distance from both the NDA and INDIA bloc,” he clarified.

Stating that Kishan Reddy called him over phone and informed that the Union Home Minister wanted to meet him, Lokesh revealed that he explained all the recent happenings in the State to Shah.During an informal interaction with mediapersons in Delhi on Thursday, Lokesh said, “I also explained our concern about the health and security of Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. I urged Amith Shah to take the side of the truth.”

Maintaining that political issues did not come up for discussion during their meeting, Lokesh said Amith Shah enquired about the cases against Naidu and their status in different courts. “He also asked about the cases registered against me,” Lokesh said.

When asked whether any views were exchanged about the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana as the meeting was held in the presence of BJP presidents of AP and Telangana States, Lokesh made it clear that no political issues were discussed.Taking exception to the APCID getting the details of Income Tax returns of his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari, he said a complaint would be lodged with the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

On the other hand, Lokesh, also held consultations with the legal experts on the cases against Naidu and himself. The Supreme Court will resume the hearing of the Special Leave Petition filed by Naidu to quash the FIR filed against him by the APCID in the skill development corporation case on Friday.

