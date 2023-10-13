Police rules out rape & murder of 16-year-old Chittoor girl

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor police have claimed to have resolved the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl, nearly three weeks after she first went missing and later her body was recovered from an agricultural well on September 20.

Disclosing the case details, SP Rishanth Reddy said, based on the scientific, circumstantial, and technical evidence, along with tower dump analysis, the police determined that the cause of the girl’s death was suffocation, likely due to her voluntarily entering the well. There is reportedly no proof of rape or the presence of suspects at the scene. Po

lice are trying to identify the reasons that forced the minor to take the extreme step, he said.

The results from various tests such as vaginal swabs, viscera and the sternum collected and sent to the Tirupati RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory), also support the conclusion that her death was caused by suffocation in the water. Additionally, experts from RFSL in Vijayawada confirmed that the loss of her hair was due to decomposition.

Probe revealed that the girl left her house at 5.30 pm after she had an argument with her mother on September 17. Her father Krishnaiah had alleged that four individuals were involved in his daughter’s death.

