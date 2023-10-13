Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prevent irregularities in revision of voter list: TDP

The YSRC had resorted to various kinds of irregularities even in panchayat elections, and it had become a habit for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to win the elections through manipulation, TDP President said.

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A TDP delegation, led by party AP president K Atchannaidu, met Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat on Thursday and complained about the irregularities in the preparation of electoral rolls.

Accusing the ruling YSRC of resorting to various kinds of irregularities to win the upcoming Assembly elections with the help of bogus votes, the TDP delegation submitted the details of how bogus votes are being enrolled and made an appeal to the CEO to ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchanniadu alleged that the YSRC did not win even a single election with people’s mandate after its formation. The YSRC had resorted to various kinds of irregularities even in panchayat elections, and it had become a habit for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to win the elections through manipulation.“The votes of Opposition parties are being deleted from the rolls in a systematic manner,” he alleged.

