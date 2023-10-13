Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief’s arrest will impact TS polls: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said the TDP, Jana Sena and CPI will go ahead with the joint action plan as decided by the three parties at a meeting held on Wednesday.

Published: 13th October 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ganta Srinivasa Rao | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case will have an impact on Telangana Assembly elections,” said former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said the TDP, Jana Sena and CPI will go ahead with the joint action plan as decided by the three parties at a meeting held on Wednesday. “Only time will tell on the BJP  joining the alliance. However, all the parties, which are opposing the YSRC, will come together to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the ensuing elections,” he opined.

He ridiculed Jagan for describing himself as a champion of the poor. “Jagan is the richest Chief Minister in the country and his income as declared in the election affidavit is more than the total income of all other CMs,” he pointed out.

Referring to Jagan’s remarks, he said the Google search engine will tell who is capitalist and who is the poor. “The YSRC has taken up a campaign ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ at a time people, are shying away from him. It is Jagan, who needs AP and not AP needs Jagan,” he remarked.

If a referendum on the capital is conducted in Visakhapatnam, over 90% of people will oppose it as citizens of the city prefer a peaceful city. The YSRC government is playing a hide and seek with regard to constructions  on Rushikonda, he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu AP State Skill Development Corporation case Telangana Assembly elections Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp