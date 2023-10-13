TDP chief’s arrest will impact TS polls: Ganta Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case will have an impact on Telangana Assembly elections,” said former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he said the TDP, Jana Sena and CPI will go ahead with the joint action plan as decided by the three parties at a meeting held on Wednesday. “Only time will tell on the BJP joining the alliance. However, all the parties, which are opposing the YSRC, will come together to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the ensuing elections,” he opined.

He ridiculed Jagan for describing himself as a champion of the poor. “Jagan is the richest Chief Minister in the country and his income as declared in the election affidavit is more than the total income of all other CMs,” he pointed out.

Referring to Jagan’s remarks, he said the Google search engine will tell who is capitalist and who is the poor. “The YSRC has taken up a campaign ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ at a time people, are shying away from him. It is Jagan, who needs AP and not AP needs Jagan,” he remarked.

If a referendum on the capital is conducted in Visakhapatnam, over 90% of people will oppose it as citizens of the city prefer a peaceful city. The YSRC government is playing a hide and seek with regard to constructions on Rushikonda, he alleged.

