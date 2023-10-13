Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tech Mahindra to build three-star hotels in Andhra Pradesh 

Published: 13th October 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani calls on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. He expressed his readiness to construct 5-star/7-star hotels at three places in the State, including Visakhapatnam.

The delegation, led by Gurnani, explained to the Chief Minister that an investment of Rs 250 crore will be made on the construction of each hotel. It is preparing to organise groundbreaking ceremonies for the hotels to be constructed in Visakhapatnam and two other tourist places in the State in the coming two months.

Jagan explained the steps being taken by his government for the development of the tourism sector in the State. Mahindra Group Vice President (Administration) CVN Varma, Club Mahindra Chief Operating Officer Santhosh Raman and Tech Mahindra Admin Manager (Vijayawada) Birudugadda Jayapal were among the delegation, which met Jagan.

