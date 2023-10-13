Tempers rise in ACB court as counsels of Naidu & CID spar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension flared in the ACB special court for a brief period on Thursday evening when the counsels of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) exchanged heated arguments over the former chief minister’s plea seeking call detail records (CDR) of the investigators.

Disappointed with the behaviour of Naidu’s counsel, ACB special court judge BSV Himabindu left the court after instructing the staff to take action against them for violating the court’s code of conduct rules.

After issuing orders on the CID’s plea seeking PT warrant against Naidu in the FiberNet case, the judge called both the parties for presenting their arguments over the CDR plea.

At this point, Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the petition has been pending for a month. Responding, CID special government pleader Vivekananda contended that the petition lacked legality.While objecting to Vivekananda’s submission, Srinivas and the other advocates—Lakshmi Narayana and Nagaraju—reportedly lost their cool and obstructed the proceedings, leading to chaos in the court hall.

It is also learnt that Naidu’s counsel allegedly found fault with judge Himabindu for not issuing orders in their favour.Following the incident, the judge reportedly asked the court staff whether Lakshmi Narayana and Nagaraju were on the list of advocates on record.

She also adjourned hearing in the petition to Thursday. The judge said only advocates representing the petitioner and respondent must be present in the court hall, failing which stringent action would be initiated against those violating court proceedings.

Upset over the advocates finding fault with her judgments, judge Himabindu said court proceedings should be carried out in a peaceful manner. She added that she cannot run the court, if the proceedings turn chaotic.

Scuffle on CDR plea

When Naidu’s counsel said plea seeking CID’s CDR was pending for a month, govt pleader said it lacked legality. Naidu’s counsel reportedly found fault with the judge for not issuing orders in their favour

