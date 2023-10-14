Home States Andhra Pradesh

ATM heist: Six-member gang from Haryana held by Tirupati police

This gang was taken into custody in connection with a heist at an SBI ATM located in Tirupati’s Dhanalakshmi Nagar, where they made off with a staggering Rs 18,26,500.

Published: 14th October 2023 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police arrested a six-member gang from Haryana for allegedly being involved in the looting of cash in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the city after breaking it using gas cutters. Police seized Rs 2 lakh cash, two trucks, one car, two country-made guns, 21 kilos of ganja, one gas cylinder, and one oxygen cylinder from them.

SP P Parameswara Reddy disclosed the case details at the police office in Tirupati on Friday. This gang was taken into custody in connection with a heist at an SBI ATM located in Tirupati’s Dhanalakshmi Nagar, where they made off with a staggering Rs 18,26,500.

Following the heist, the Tirupati police have started a thorough probe, where two special teams ventured to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. They confirmed the crime was indeed committed by a gang originating from Haryana.

