Chandrababu Naidu’s health perfect, security beefed up: DIG

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Refuting allegations that the health condition of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was deteriorating, Rajahmundry Central Jail DIG (Coastal Andhra) M Ravi Kiran on Friday said the former chief minister had gained two kilograms in the past 35 days. The 73-year-old leader was sent to judicial remand after the APCID arrested him for his alleged role in the skill corporation scam. He was treated for skin rashes in the prison on Thursday.

“When Naidu was lodged in the prison, he weighed 66 kgs. His weight went up to 68 kgs at first and is currently at 67 kgs. We are taking all possible security and health measures for him in the jail,” the DIG said during a press conference. East Godavari district superintendent P Jagadeesh was also present.

Stating that there are 2,039 prisoners in the jail, Kiran maintained that none of them, including Naidu, get special treatment.

“However, for security reasons, a separate block, which is constantly under strict surveillance, has been provided for Naidu. Even his family members are not allowed to meet him in his cell during mulakat. Meetings take place in a separate room,” he explained. Ruling out the claim that the TDP leader was being administered steroids, the DIG said three doctors in the prison are taking all precautionary measures while delivering medical services to Naidu.

Responding to a volley of questions, Kiran asserted that Naidu’s health was in perfect condition. A qualified dermatologist attended to him and prescribed medicines after the TDP chief complained of skin rashes, he said and added, “We also requested the superintendent of Rajamahendravaram government hospital to depute two dermatologists. Subsequently, they conducted medical tests and endorsed the jail dermatologist’s prescription.” Informing that Naidu suffered from dehydration two days ago, the DIG said he recovered after taking ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

Stating that there was no need to admit Naidu to a hospital, Kiran added, “We have allowed all medicines prescribed by his family doctors into the jail. We cannot allow private experts into the jail as we have to follow court orders. Generally, we admit prisoners or remand prisoners to government hospitals only.”

Elaborating on the security provided to the former CM, the DIG explained that the home-cooked food is first tasted by the person who brings it and later by a prison staffer. Naidu is served the food only 50 minutes after that. “A jailer and seven staff members monitor Sneha Block, where Naidu is lodged,” he added.

Further, he said an inquiry has been ordered into the leak of a video where Naidu is seen entering the prison. A complaint has also been lodged after a drone was noticed over the jail premises 15 days back. Subsequently, security inside and outside the prison has been beefed up, the DIG said.

Meanwhile, SP Jagadeesh warned that cases will be booked against those spreading rumours on social media. He said the probe will be initiated to find out how a video of Naidu getting treatment was uploaded on social media platforms. On the TDP supremo developing skin rashes, the police officer said water from the same tank is used by all prisoners to take a bath. There is no provision to provide separate water to him in the jail, he noted.

