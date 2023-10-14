Durga temple decks up for Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the conduct of the annual Dasara festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri as the nine-day fete will commence on Sunday (October 14) with traditional rituals and culminate on October 23 with the celestial boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in the River Krishna.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments) said as many as 10 lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple during the festival. Devotees can have darshan from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the first day. The temple will be open from 4 am to 11 pm except on October 20 where the Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi on the occasion of Moolanakshatram.

Stating that elaborate arrangements are underway to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees during the grand celebration, Satyanarayana said most of the works have been completed as of Friday. He explained that queue lines have been put in place from Canal Road and most of the temporary shelters have been set up. He said iron grills have been erected in parts of the hill where landslides were reported.

“Utmost care has been taken while laying off queue lines, installing temporary sheds, showers at bathing ghats, water supply points, tonsure halls, toilets and kitchen to prepare Laddu prasadam. These are the areas where devotees face majority of the problems. Separate queue lines have been arranged for Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshanam ticket-holders and VIPs so that average darshan time can be reduced,” the minister added.

He announced that CM YS Jagan will visit the temple on October 20 on the auspicious Moolanakshatram (birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga) and present traditional clothes on behalf of the government. He said, “Special arrangements will be made for the celestial swan boat ride. A limited number of people will be allowed on the boat during the ritual.”

Ahead of Dasara, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata and his wife will perform Puja to a tree on the premises of a one-town police station and later visit the temple to offer silk robes to the Goddess as per tradition.To reduce traffic congestion, police will impose several diversions. Additional forces are being deployed.CP Rana said over 12 parking places have been arranged at various places and traffic restrictions will come into force from October 14 night.

