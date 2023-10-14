Focus more on Arogya Suraksha camps: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 3.17 crore people have been treated so far in 5,216 Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps after conducting a survey covering 1.22 crore families across the State. As many as 2,841 girls have been found to be anaemic during the survey. According to officials, necessary treatment is being provided to the girls, apart from giving them nutritious food.

At a review meeting on the Medical and Health Department on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that people get quality medical treatment at Arogya Suraksha camps. Steps should be taken to set up a kidney research centre in the Prakasam district and modern children’s hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam on the lines of the one established in Tirupati, he said.

“Arogya Suraksha is a prestigious programme, which will enhance the goodwill of not only the government but also of the health department,” he asserted. Special orders should be issued to the District Collectors to allocate more funds to organise Suraksha camps systematically without any hitch. There should be no undue hurry in extending medical treatment to patients.

“At least two specialist doctors must be there in a team of four, who run the medical camps. Necessary awareness should be created among the people on availing of Arogyasri services freely. There should be no one in the State, who doesn’t know about the free use of Arogyasri services,” he stressed.

“Besides providing good facilities at the camps, the officials should handhold the patients, who need special treatment in hospitals and support them fully till their ailments are cured, while special attention should be paid towards patients, who are in need of long-term treatment,” he said.

The officials informed Jagan that they are taking steps to issue certificates to the differently-abled persons at Suraksha camps and make arrangements to provide pension and issue medicines to the people, who are seriously ill.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 3.17 crore people have been treated so far in 5,216 Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps after conducting a survey covering 1.22 crore families across the State. As many as 2,841 girls have been found to be anaemic during the survey. According to officials, necessary treatment is being provided to the girls, apart from giving them nutritious food. At a review meeting on the Medical and Health Department on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that people get quality medical treatment at Arogya Suraksha camps. Steps should be taken to set up a kidney research centre in the Prakasam district and modern children’s hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam on the lines of the one established in Tirupati, he said. “Arogya Suraksha is a prestigious programme, which will enhance the goodwill of not only the government but also of the health department,” he asserted. Special orders should be issued to the District Collectors to allocate more funds to organise Suraksha camps systematically without any hitch. There should be no undue hurry in extending medical treatment to patients.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “At least two specialist doctors must be there in a team of four, who run the medical camps. Necessary awareness should be created among the people on availing of Arogyasri services freely. There should be no one in the State, who doesn’t know about the free use of Arogyasri services,” he stressed. “Besides providing good facilities at the camps, the officials should handhold the patients, who need special treatment in hospitals and support them fully till their ailments are cured, while special attention should be paid towards patients, who are in need of long-term treatment,” he said. The officials informed Jagan that they are taking steps to issue certificates to the differently-abled persons at Suraksha camps and make arrangements to provide pension and issue medicines to the people, who are seriously ill. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp