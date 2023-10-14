Oct 26: YSRC Samajika Bus Yatra to begin from Srikakulam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC has finalised the route map for the first phase of Samajika Nyaya Yatra in North Coastal Andhra. At a meeting chaired by YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, it was decided to take out the bus yatra from Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on October 26. As part of yatra, SC, ST, BC and minority leaders will highlight development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government for the past four-and-a-half years.

They will explain the commitment of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to the empowerment of weaker sections. Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the 13-day bus yatra will cover all the districts and one public meeting will be held per day in each district.

The yatra will be conducted at Gajapatinagaram in Vizianagaram district on October 27 and at Bheemili in Visakhapatnam on October 28.

The Yatra will be held at Paderu in ASR district on October 30 and at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam on 31. The yatra will continue at Parvathipuram in Manyam district on November 1, at Madugula in Anakapalle on November 2 , at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam on November 3, at S Kota in Vizianagaram on November 4, at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district on November 6, at Rajam in Srikakulam on November 7, and at Saluru in Vizianagaram on November 8. The first phase will conclude with a public meeting in Anakapalle on November 9.

Referring to the concerns raised by the TDP over the health of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Botcha said, “The government has taken all the steps to ensure the safety of the ex-CM.”

“We don’t have any objection if Nara Lokesh meets Amit Shah or Amitabh Bachchan on the issue of Naidu’s arrest,” he observed.

First phase to conclude at Anakapalle on Nov 9

The first phase of Samajika Nyaya Yatra in North Coastal Andhra will conclude with a public meeting in Anakapalle on November 9. As part of the yatra, SC, ST, BC and minority leaders will highlight development programmes and welfare schemes of the YSRC government

