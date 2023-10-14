Operation Ajay: 10 people from Andhra reach Delhi from war-hit Israel

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 10 people from the State, who were stranded in the war-hit Israel, reached New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay on Friday morning. As chaos engulfed Israel following relentless attacks by Hamas, India launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on Thursday to repatriate its citizens.

The first charter flight, carrying 211 adults and an infant stuck in the war-battered country, left from the Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday. The passengers were chosen on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis after a drive was launched by the Indian embassy for all its citizens to register at the mission’s database. The government is bearing the cost of their return.

Meanwhile, APNRTS in coordination with Indian Embassy had announced helpline numbers and provided details on its website to help the people from AP stranded in Israel, said APNRTS deputy director Kareem.

Speaking to TNIE, he stated that details collected from the expats were shared with the Union government as well as the Indian embassy to expedite their evacuation.

“Though the details of the returnees have not been revealed yet, we are expecting more AP people to return in another flight scheduled for Friday evening by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, which is expected to reach on Saturday morning,” he added. Under the instructions of the State government, the repatriates would be provided with free travel in order to make them safely reach their homes, the official added.

The APNRTS urged the AP people living in the war-torn nation to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv and Israel and follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities and contact the emergency numbers of the embassy +972 35226748 and APNRTS helpline numbers 91 85000 27678, 0863-2340678 in case of trouble. According to official reports, there are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel, including caregivers, students, several IT professionals, and traders.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: As many as 10 people from the State, who were stranded in the war-hit Israel, reached New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay on Friday morning. As chaos engulfed Israel following relentless attacks by Hamas, India launched ‘Operation Ajay’ on Thursday to repatriate its citizens. The first charter flight, carrying 211 adults and an infant stuck in the war-battered country, left from the Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday. The passengers were chosen on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis after a drive was launched by the Indian embassy for all its citizens to register at the mission’s database. The government is bearing the cost of their return. Meanwhile, APNRTS in coordination with Indian Embassy had announced helpline numbers and provided details on its website to help the people from AP stranded in Israel, said APNRTS deputy director Kareem. Speaking to TNIE, he stated that details collected from the expats were shared with the Union government as well as the Indian embassy to expedite their evacuation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Though the details of the returnees have not been revealed yet, we are expecting more AP people to return in another flight scheduled for Friday evening by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, which is expected to reach on Saturday morning,” he added. Under the instructions of the State government, the repatriates would be provided with free travel in order to make them safely reach their homes, the official added. The APNRTS urged the AP people living in the war-torn nation to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv and Israel and follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities and contact the emergency numbers of the embassy +972 35226748 and APNRTS helpline numbers 91 85000 27678, 0863-2340678 in case of trouble. According to official reports, there are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel, including caregivers, students, several IT professionals, and traders. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp