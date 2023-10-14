Prison is not in-laws’ place of Naidu: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP was indulging in false propaganda that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was suffering from health issues in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu had not lost weight but gained a kg.

“Prison is not the mother-in-law’s place of Naidu to expect all luxuries. Does Naidu want AC in the prison? One should remember that elderly leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Om Prakash Chautala were also lodged in jail,” he observed.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sajjala said Naidu was given all possible facilities in the prison. “An entire barrack has been vacated for him and a team of doctors has been deployed there itself for Naidu. He is also getting water and food from home,’’ he mentioned. Sajjala alleged that the TDP started a new drama to see that Naidu gets out of prison and admitted to a five-star hospital in Hyderabad.

