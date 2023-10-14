Rangasthala Puraskar for best ‘Nataka Parishad’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation and a noted actor Posani Krishna Murali announced that the government introduced YSR Rangasthala Puraskar to recognise theatrical institutions and drama companies or ‘Nataka Parishads’ that have made noteworthy contributions to the field of Drama. They will receive a grant of Rs 5 lakhs.

He revealed details about the upcoming Nandi Natakotsavam finale event and the selection process for the awards in the secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Murali said that Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the grand finale of Nandi Natakotsavam, a prestigious drama awards event in the state. He emphasised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has entrusted him with the responsibility of ensuring that the awards are presented to the most deserving candidates, hence, they finalised an impressive 38 dramas out of 115 to compete in the finals of the Nandi Awards competition with excellence and merit being the key criteria.

He explained that in this 2023 edition, recognition will be accorded to dramas first, followed by other sectors like TV and cinema.

