Rooster knife attack case: Jagan files petition in High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday filed a petition in the High Court challenging the orders of the NIA court, Vijayawada, which had earlier struck down his petition seeking a thorough probe into the rooster knife attack on him.

Jagan, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, was attacked by J Srinivasa Rao alias Chanti with a rooster knife at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018. He filed a petition in the Special Court for NIA cases in April this year seeking a thorough probe as the agency had not gone deep into the case. The court dismissed the plea on July 25.

The same was challenged by Jagan in the High Court. When the plea came up for hearing, the registry raised an objection as to whether a quash petition could be filed in an order given by the NIA court in an interlocutory application. Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy dismissed the objection and posted the petition for hearing on October 17.

