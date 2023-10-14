Safety of TDP chief at undeniable risk: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani and mother Bhuvaneswari on Friday expressed serious concern over the health of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, a day after reports emerged stating that the former chief minister has developed skin allergy in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Alleging that Naidu’s health condition was deteriorating due to poor facilities in the jail, Lokesh said there was an undeniable and immediate threat to Naidu’s life and that he was being deliberately harmed. “Naidu’s safety is unquestionably at risk,” he posted on X.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of orchestrating a plan to trouble Naidu, he said, “My father is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance.”

Stating that the 73-year-old’s medical exam shows that he has lost five kilograms, Lokesh said, doctors have indicated that further weight loss, an additional two kgs, could pose serious consequences to his kidneys. While doctors in the prison have prescribed steroids due to his poor health, he has refused to take them due to potential risks given his age, the TDP leader added.“What is it that government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls on Naidu, Jagan will be responsible.”

Alleging that the prison authorities have failed to maintain proper hygiene in the vicinity of Naidu’s cell, the 40-year-old claimed, “Overhead water tanks have not been adequately cleaned. Officials seem to be treating the former CM’s skin allergies without seriousness.”

Lokesh sought to know, “Why hasn’t a health assessment committee been formed for an NSG protectee who has dedicated his entire life to serving the people? Why haven’t Naidu’s personal doctors been consulted and included in such a committee? Why are doctors not allowed to provide an accurate assessment of his health? If this isn’t a case of political vendetta, then what do these situations in the prison indicate,” Lokesh said and that added these questions arise in the minds of many.

Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani, too, accused the State government of not providing proper treatment to Naidu. They took to X and expressed their concerns over his weight loss. Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, the TDP leaders announced that the party will take legal recourse to shift Naidu either to a super-speciality hospital or a government hospital where all medical facilities will be available. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said after the release of the latest health bulletin, not only the family members but also the whole State is expressing serious concern over his health condition.

“We demand that the team of doctors that has been serving Naidu for the past two to three decades be allowed to treat him inside the jail till he is shifted to a super-speciality hospital or a government hospital. We will seek legal intervention on the matter,” he stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani and mother Bhuvaneswari on Friday expressed serious concern over the health of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, a day after reports emerged stating that the former chief minister has developed skin allergy in the Rajahmundry Central Prison. Alleging that Naidu’s health condition was deteriorating due to poor facilities in the jail, Lokesh said there was an undeniable and immediate threat to Naidu’s life and that he was being deliberately harmed. “Naidu’s safety is unquestionably at risk,” he posted on X. Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of orchestrating a plan to trouble Naidu, he said, “My father is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that the 73-year-old’s medical exam shows that he has lost five kilograms, Lokesh said, doctors have indicated that further weight loss, an additional two kgs, could pose serious consequences to his kidneys. While doctors in the prison have prescribed steroids due to his poor health, he has refused to take them due to potential risks given his age, the TDP leader added.“What is it that government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls on Naidu, Jagan will be responsible.” Alleging that the prison authorities have failed to maintain proper hygiene in the vicinity of Naidu’s cell, the 40-year-old claimed, “Overhead water tanks have not been adequately cleaned. Officials seem to be treating the former CM’s skin allergies without seriousness.” Lokesh sought to know, “Why hasn’t a health assessment committee been formed for an NSG protectee who has dedicated his entire life to serving the people? Why haven’t Naidu’s personal doctors been consulted and included in such a committee? Why are doctors not allowed to provide an accurate assessment of his health? If this isn’t a case of political vendetta, then what do these situations in the prison indicate,” Lokesh said and that added these questions arise in the minds of many. Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani, too, accused the State government of not providing proper treatment to Naidu. They took to X and expressed their concerns over his weight loss. Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, the TDP leaders announced that the party will take legal recourse to shift Naidu either to a super-speciality hospital or a government hospital where all medical facilities will be available. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said after the release of the latest health bulletin, not only the family members but also the whole State is expressing serious concern over his health condition. “We demand that the team of doctors that has been serving Naidu for the past two to three decades be allowed to treat him inside the jail till he is shifted to a super-speciality hospital or a government hospital. We will seek legal intervention on the matter,” he stated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp