Shilparamam to be thrown open for public after 6 years

GUNTUR: After almost a six-year delay, Shilparamam is set to be inaugurated in Guntur city on Saturday. October 14 also marks the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Tourism minister RK Roja, along with other officials, is scheduled to throw open the tourist spot for the public.

The State government had decided to construct the ninth Shilparamam in Guntur in 2016. These parks in Tirupati, Kadapa, Pulivendula, Puttaparthi, Vishakapatnam, Anantapuram, Vizianagaram, and Kakinada have gained huge popularity.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation allocated 3.5 acres for the entertainment zone near the RTO office. A sum of Rs 4.5 crore was earmarked with the Centre extending Rs 1.5 crore for the project. While the foundation stone was laid in 2017 and construction works had begun, works were delayed for six years due to various reasons.

“Under the instructions of collector Venugopal Reddy, civic officials expedited the works. Various stalls, water fountains, a food court, amphitheatre will be the main attractions at the Shilparamam,” opined Guntur STEP CEO Syam Sundar Reddy.

Speaking to TNIE, he explained that the park will become a centre for various cultural activities. He noted that the handicraft stalls will also encourage artists and promote the sales of local products. Arrangements to provide all basic amenities, including drinking water, electricity, and washrooms, have been made. An administrative block has also been set up.

Besides, the nearby pond will be developed, a walking track will be constructed and boating services will be initiated so that citizens can enjoy their evenings, Sundar Reddy added. Arrangements for the inaugural function have been completed as well.

