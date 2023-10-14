Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shilparamam to be thrown open for public after 6 years

Besides, the nearby pond will be developed, a walking track will be constructed and boating services will be initiated so that citizens can enjoy their evenings, Sundar Reddy added.

Published: 14th October 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After almost a six-year delay, Shilparamam is set to be inaugurated in Guntur city on Saturday. October 14 also marks the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Tourism minister RK Roja, along with other officials, is scheduled to throw open the tourist spot for the public.

The State government had decided to construct the ninth Shilparamam in Guntur in 2016. These parks in Tirupati, Kadapa, Pulivendula, Puttaparthi, Vishakapatnam, Anantapuram, Vizianagaram, and Kakinada have gained huge popularity.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation allocated 3.5 acres for the entertainment zone near the RTO office. A sum of Rs 4.5 crore was earmarked with the Centre extending Rs 1.5 crore for the project. While the foundation stone was laid in 2017 and construction works had begun, works were delayed for six years due to various reasons.

“Under the instructions of collector Venugopal Reddy, civic officials expedited the works. Various stalls, water fountains, a food court, amphitheatre will be the main attractions at the Shilparamam,” opined Guntur STEP CEO Syam Sundar Reddy.

Speaking to TNIE, he explained that the park will become a centre for various cultural activities. He noted that the handicraft stalls will also encourage artists and promote the sales of local products. Arrangements to provide all basic amenities, including drinking water, electricity, and washrooms, have been made. An administrative block has also been set up.

Besides, the nearby pond will be developed, a walking track will be constructed and boating services will be initiated so that citizens can enjoy their evenings, Sundar Reddy added. Arrangements for the inaugural function have been completed as well.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilparamam APJ Abdul Kalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp