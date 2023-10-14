Tirumala set for Navaratri Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Devotees from all corners of the country are gathering in Tirupati for Navarathri Brahmotsavams which is scheduled from October 15 to 23. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has prepared all the palanquins for this fresh schedule. In adherence to ancient customs, the staff and priests have inspected all the palanquins.

The engineering staff has double-checked the Golden Chariot, which will replace the Wooden Chariot for this second Brahmothsavams. The jewellery has been examined, and a fresh set of ornaments is ready to adorn the Vahanam and temple staff during the processions. Even the Thruchi and Ivory palanquins have been checked and are ready for use, said the temple deputy executive officer.

The Garden department started floral decorations inside the temple, while the electrical department conducted trials to switch on all the illuminations in and around the temple. The officials expressed satisfaction with the lighting and floral decorations. The staff from the administration have reported to their respective places in Tirumala.

Some of the palanquin bearers from local temples in the city have also arrived, as well as staff at the Vaikuntam queue complex to manage the queue lines. The electrical staff, dairy farmers and personnel from various educational institutions have also reported for duty.

