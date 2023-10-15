Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB court asks jail officials to allow AC facility for Naidu

Naidu’s counsels, Siddharth Luthra and Ginjupalli Subba Rao, filed a house motion petition in the ACB court, expressing concern over the TDP chief’s health condition.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB special court in Vijayawada on Saturday issued orders, directing authorities of the Rajahmundry Central Prison to provide an air conditioner (AC) in the barrack of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The former chief minister was sent to judicial remand for his alleged role in the skill development corporation scam on September 10.

Naidu’s counsels, Siddharth Luthra and Ginjupalli Subba Rao, filed a house motion petition in the ACB court, expressing concern over the TDP chief’s health condition. As Judge BSV Himabindu allowed arguments, the senior advocates, through videoconference, explained to her about Naidu’s medical condition and observations of a team of government doctors.

“The judge instructed jail authorities to provide a movable tower AC in Naidu’s barrack as he needs to be in a cool environment in order to prevent the skin rashes from growing and becoming serious,” said advocate Subba Rao.

Family members and TDP leaders had expressed concerns over Naidu’s health after reports emerged stating that he had developed skin rashes as he was suffering from dehydration due to intense heat and humidity in the prison.

