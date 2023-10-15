BJP has no role in TDP chief’s arrest, asserts State chief Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari made it clear that the saffron party has no hand in the arrest of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Saturday, she said allegations against the BJP were being unnecessarily circulated in the media in this regard. She asked why would Union Home Minister Amit Shah meet TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh if the BJP was involved in the arrest of Naidu.

“Our stand is very clear. The BJP has no hand in Naidu’s arrest. When some whistleblower complained, the CID probed the matter and arrested (Naidu),” she said and added that during the meeting with Lokesh, the Home Minister enquired about Naidu’s health and also took the case details such as Sections under which the former CM was charged.

She said the BJP had flagged the ‘procedural lapses’ in the arrest of Naidu. She alleged that Naidu’s name was not mentioned in the FIR and no notice was served on him nor was given an opportunity to explain his position. “The BJP has objected to all these procedural lapses,” she said.

Earlier, she reiterated that large scale irregularities had taken place in the liquor policy of the YSRC government and threw down the gauntlet at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get it investigated by CBI, like his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy used to do, whenever allegations were made against him or his government.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 23.5% of the State population that is 1.29 crore, consume liquor and the CRISIL Survey on Alcohol Consumption put it at 34.5%, that is 1.8 crore.“About 80 lakh people consume liquor, I said earlier, was a very conservative estimate and there is no truth in the claim of the ruling YSRC leaders that the number is mere 40 lakh,” she pointed out.

She further reiterated that the YSRC leaders had taken over 20 distilleries in the State by coercing the management and dared Jagan to disclose the names of liquor manufacturing unit owners in the public domain.

Expressing concern over the sale of cheap liquor, which is harmful to the health of people, she said in the last two years, the incidence of alcoholic liver cirrhosis and pancreatitis has increased by 25%. “The corruption in the YSRC government has been centralised and it is not limited to just excise. Sand and mining have also reeked of corruption,” she observed.

