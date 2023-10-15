Chandrababu Naidu's health issue serious, says TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that the report of Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital doctors, who examined TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu after the complaint of skin allergy, was different from that of the central prison authorities, TDP leaders claimed that going by the GGH report it was confirmed that the former CM developed rashes on his hands, face and other parts of the body due to the skin allergy.

The GGH doctors had concluded that Naidu was suffering from dehydration for the past few days due to the intense sun and their report clearly suggested that arrangements be made for cool weather to avoid serious health problems to Naidu due to dehydration, the TDP leaders maintained.

They argued that though the medical report of GGH doctors indicated that Naidu’s health problem was serious, the prison authorities were repeatedly maintaining that everything is fine without releasing the medical report.

Citing the observation of Naidu’s personal doctors that he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and they are concerned that dehydration may affect the heart, the TDP leaders alleged that the government and officials were downplaying his health problems.

As per the jail manual, Naidu is a high-profile leader and he should be provided with minimum facilities and medicare, they said and sought to know how Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy could become the advisor to the government when he was not aware of such basic things.

Making it clear that Naidu has every right to get minimum basic facilities and medicare as he is just under remand, former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao asserted, “No one, including Sajjala, has the right to deny them to Naidu.”

“The society is simply hating Sajjala for making irrelevant statements on the health condition of a former Chief Minister. It is a classic example of the misuse of the system by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sajjala as they are coming to know what is happening inside the central jail much before the authorities,” the TDP Politburo member said.

Stating that the prison authorities should extend certain facilities to those who are under judicial remand and they should be provided with medicare when their health condition is not good as per the provisions of 1037, 385 and 386 of the jail manual, he pointed out how Sajjala could talk like that without knowing the basic issues.

Take action on unauthorised video recording: MP

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar urged the DGP to inquire and take action against those responsible for video recording of arrest and judicial remand of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the CID office at Mangalagiri and in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. In a letter addressed to the DGP on Saturday, the MP mentioned that Naidu was arrested on September 9 and taken to the CID office. He was questioned by the CID on September 9 and 10. During the questioning, some unknown persons recorded the video and the same was telecast on some news channels. “It is learnt that Naidu’s mulakat with family members in the jail was also videographed unauthorisedly,” he said.

