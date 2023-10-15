CM Jagan to inaugurate Infosys centre in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hectic schedule awaits Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his one-day visit to Vizag on Monday. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Infosys development centre on Hill No 2.

Later, he will proceed to Pharma City in Anakapalle district and inaugurate the newly constructed additional building of Laurus Labs. Jagan will also inaugurate formulation block in unit 2 of Laurus Labs. He will lay the foundation stone for LSPL Unit 3 at Laurus Labs.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, along with MLAs Adeep Raj and Kannababu Raju, District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti, SP Muralikrishna and Joint Collector Jahnavi, visited the Pharma City and reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Amarnath also visited the Infosys development centre at Rushikonda and reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme.

