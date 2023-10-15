Doctors rule out shifting Naidu to hospital, assert TDP chief stable

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was in good health and active, Prisons and Correctional Services Department Deputy Inspector General (Coastal Area) M Ravi Kiran said high security and medical aid was being provided to the former chief minister as per rules.

The DIG was speaking to reporters on Saturday, along with East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh and a team of doctors, who examined Naidu, at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Stating that they have recommended medication to the 73-year-old who is suffering from skin rashes, the doctors said the TDP leader expressed that he would take the medicines only after consulting with his family doctor. Further, they ruled out the need to shift him to a hospital. They also refused to divulge the specifics of the medical examination and the cause behind the skin rashes.

“We have submitted a report to the jail authorities and it is up to them to take any decision,” said Dr Shiva Kumar, who led the team of doctors.On being asked if the doctors have recommended to provide a cooler environment for Naidu, Dr Kumar responded affirmatively.

Clarifying the matter, the DIG explained that the prison manual does not have a provision for providing an air conditioner or a cooler in jail. However, he said, “We have already submitted a report to the higher authorities and the court. We will follow the directions of the court. Naidu’s legal team can have the reports through court.” Asked if the TDP leader has become weak, Dr Kumar denied and said Naidu was not bedridden and was able to actively talk to the doctors.

“All his vital signs are stable and his weight is at 67 kgs,” he added and pointed out that steroids were not administered to him as being reported.Dismissing reports that a special room is being readied at the local government hospital to shift Naidu, the doctor said every hospital has special rooms for VIPs. However, he added, there is no need to shift the TDP chief to a hospital as his condition is stable.

Asserting that the staff know how to behave with a high-profile prisoner, the DIG said, “The NHRC (National Human Rights Commission of India) monitors how we deal with a normal prisoner. How can we be negligent towards Naidu?”

On allegations that Naidu’s family was asked to leave early during Mulakat, Ravi Kiran clarified that it is the duty of jail staff to alert people meeting a prisoner on the time they have left. “That is what was done,” he said.

