Get bail for Naidu’s release, stop blaming government: Minister Botcha to TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said it seems TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s family members are not interested in getting him released from jail.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vizianagaram on Saturday, Botcha said it was evident from the fact that advocates of Naidu are arguing on technical aspects instead of seeking his release on bail in the case.

“In fact, his own family members and party leaders believe that there is a role of Naidu in various scams, including the skill development corporation, fibernet and inner ring road projects. For this reason only, they are after technical issues,” he observed.

The minister said it is a fact that Naidu was caught red handed with evidence in the skill development corporation scam case, but to divert the attention of people from it, the TDP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to project their leader as innocent and victim.

“Now, they have taken up Naidu’s health and started making a drama out of it. Though necessary medical attention is being provided, TDP leaders are giving a different version altogether with the only objective being to sling mud at the YSRC government,” he remarked.

The Education Minister took serious exception to TDP leaders attempts to get his voice recorded by engaging others to make calls to him and make him speak on the issue. “If Naidu is really sick, the TDP should approach court and get relevant orders for his release, why is it blaming the government and playing in sympathy card?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana said, “If something happens to Naidu, it is his family members who should own the responsibility. If there is a danger to Naidu it is from his own family members.”

In a brief interaction with mediapersons at Pentapadu in West Godavari district, citing a scene from a Telugu movie Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu, he claimed Naidu seems to be fearing threat from his own family members.In a separate press conference, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu also found fault with TDP leaders for their baseless allegations against the government.

“Now the TDP leaders have taken up another drama in the name of AC for Naidu. They are speaking without knowing the rules of prison. There is no provision for AC to either remand or convicted prisoners,” he said and suggested them instead of politicising the issue, they can seek court’s permission. Ambati wondered what all these people were doing for the last 35 days, when they were aware of Naidu’s skin allergy.

