Over 1.5L opt for LHMS for security in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as 1,54,492 residents in the Kadapa district downloaded Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) application, for visible monitoring of their houses in this festival season.

The Kadapa district police had recently appealed people to install cameras duly connected to the LHMS system, to keep their houses under police vigil before moving out of stations.

According to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, under LHMS application system, people have to enrol their details like name, address and mobile numbers and they will be provided with a unique identification number. After getting the details, local police would fix wireless motion camera at the complainants’ houses that would be connected to control room and owner of the house. For any further assistance, people can contact on 8186881100.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: As many as 1,54,492 residents in the Kadapa district downloaded Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) application, for visible monitoring of their houses in this festival season. The Kadapa district police had recently appealed people to install cameras duly connected to the LHMS system, to keep their houses under police vigil before moving out of stations. According to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, under LHMS application system, people have to enrol their details like name, address and mobile numbers and they will be provided with a unique identification number. After getting the details, local police would fix wireless motion camera at the complainants’ houses that would be connected to control room and owner of the house. For any further assistance, people can contact on 8186881100.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp