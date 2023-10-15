Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1.5L opt for LHMS for security in Kadapa

The Kadapa district police had recently appealed people to install cameras duly connected to the LHMS system, to keep their houses under police vigil before moving out of stations.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

women safety

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as 1,54,492 residents in the Kadapa district downloaded Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) application, for visible monitoring of their houses in this festival season.

The Kadapa district police had recently appealed people to install cameras duly connected to the LHMS system, to keep their houses under police vigil before moving out of stations.

According to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, under LHMS application system, people have to enrol their details like name, address and mobile numbers and they will be provided with a unique identification number. After getting the details, local police would fix wireless motion camera at the complainants’ houses that would be connected to control room and owner of the house. For any further assistance, people can contact on 8186881100.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Locked House Monitoring System Kadapa distric

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp