Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ponduru Khadi nominated for ODOP award

A team from Invest India led by coordinator Aaradhana visited Ponduru for the verification of ODOP award applications on Saturday.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Ponduru Khadi has been nominated for the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme from the Srikakulam district. It is one of the 14 products nominated from the state. A team from Invest India led by coordinator Aaradhana visited Ponduru for the verification of ODOP award applications on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, she met the district collector Shrikesh B Latkhar and inquired about the prominence, weaving and marketing of Ponduru Khadi. On this occasion, Shrikesh explained the various welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the development of Ponduru Khadi as well as the community of weavers.

Ponduru in Srikakulam is famous for hand-spuning fine khadi and handloom. Interestingly, Ponduru is only the village in the world that uses a single spindle to spin fine khadi. More than 6,000 weavers have been depending on the handloom business in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponduru Khadi One District One Product

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp