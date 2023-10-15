Ponduru Khadi nominated for ODOP award

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Ponduru Khadi has been nominated for the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme from the Srikakulam district. It is one of the 14 products nominated from the state. A team from Invest India led by coordinator Aaradhana visited Ponduru for the verification of ODOP award applications on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, she met the district collector Shrikesh B Latkhar and inquired about the prominence, weaving and marketing of Ponduru Khadi. On this occasion, Shrikesh explained the various welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the development of Ponduru Khadi as well as the community of weavers.

Ponduru in Srikakulam is famous for hand-spuning fine khadi and handloom. Interestingly, Ponduru is only the village in the world that uses a single spindle to spin fine khadi. More than 6,000 weavers have been depending on the handloom business in the district.

