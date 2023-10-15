Postal department releases envelope cover on Uppalapadu bird resort

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day, the postal department in coordination with the forest department has released a special postal envelope cover on the Uppalapadu bird resort here on Saturday.APCCFWL Shanthipriya Pandey, along with Indian postal services, postmaster general, Vijayawada Region DVSR Murthy, released this postal envelope cover.

Speaking on the occasion, Shanthipriya said that as part of habitat management, the forest department has taken up the removal of water hyacinth weed, desilting of feeder channels, erection of artificial perching stands, and released 20,000 fish seeds into water.

The Uppalapadu bird sanctuary, just 15 km from the city, is a favourite recreation spot for both children and adults. Nearly 30,000 birds of 25 different species arrive every year for breeding purposes. Spot-billed pelicans, openbill storks, white ibises, glossy ibises, coots, little cormorants, spot-billed ducks, and other migratory birds from Australia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan arrive for breeding purposes every year.

As the bird population has increased in recent years, the committee is planning to launch development works worth Rs 3.6 crore including the extension of the pond and establishing mounds. In order to attract more tourists, the forest department is planning to develop an Environmental Education Centre in the village to facilitate the students, who visit the sanctuary for educational tours.

