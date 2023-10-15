Home States Andhra Pradesh

Provide AC to Naidu or admit him in hospital: Ex-MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Th former MP felt Naidu’s lawyers are vitiating the case with their vast legal knowledge and they  should first file the bail petition in court and get the former Chief Minister released from jail.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Justifying his demand for a CBI probe into the skill development scam involving Rs 371  crore, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should be admitted to the local government hospital and provide AC in  the room since he is facing the health issues.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said the fact will  come to light only if the case is handed over to CBI.“For the very reason, as a common man,  I have knocked the doors of the High Court,” he said and expressed surprise over the TDP leaders making baseless allegations against him following his PIL.“Some TDP leaders abused me during their media interaction after  meeting Naidu during Mulakat. If Naidu gets relief  from Section 17A of the PC Act, no CM or former CM will be prosecuted in any corruption case in future,” he opined.

He advised the TDP not to criticise the court,  prisons or other departments since they follow the constitution and jail manuals.Undavalli urged the YSRC not to ridicule Naidu since he has been in  jail for the past 35 days. “It is not the time to celebrate. People are watching the attitude of political parties,” he observed.The State government should provide all amenities to  Naidu in jail immediately. “The people will reject the parties playing sympathy card often. The TDP should also demand a CBI probe into the case and the ED should also join the investigation,” the former MP felt.

