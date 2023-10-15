Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rashtrapati Bhavan forwards Lokesh’s letter to President to Home Ministry

In the letters, they explained that Naidu was arrested in the skill development case without any evidence as part of political vendetta.

TDP General secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rashtrapati Bhavan has forwarded the letters written to President Draupadi Murmu by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on September 26 seeking her intervention with regard to the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for appropriate action.

Informing the same, a letter was sent to Lokesh from the President’s Office on Saturday.It was signed by Rubina Chauhan, Deputy Secretary, Rashtrapati Bhavan.The TDP leaders, who met the President, submitted a representation seeking her intervention in Naidu’s arrest. In the letters, they explained that Naidu was arrested in the skill development case without any evidence as part of political vendetta.

The names of Premchandra Reddy, the then Managing Director of APSSDC, and Ajeya Kallam, the then Finance Secretary and current Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, who were the authorised signatories for the release of funds in the project, are not mentioned in the FIR, they pointed out. The tax evasion by companies connected to DesignTech should not implicate the Government of Andhra Pradesh as it was in no way connected to the matter, the TDP leaders opined.

