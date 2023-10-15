Stage set for Dasara festivities at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the nine-day annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, said deputy chief minister (endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana.

The minister inspected the ongoing arrangements at the Durga temple on Saturday. Later, he held a review meeting with the officials of various departments such as endowments, corporation, revenue, police, electricity, irrigation, health and medical and others and instructed several modifications to the officials.

Speaking to reporters, Kottu Satyanarayana expressed his confidence in conducting the festivities on a grand note.“Elaborate arrangements have been made and utmost care is being taken for the annual Dasara festivities. Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao, district collector S Dilli Rao and city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata personally monitored the works to make sure there were no lapses,” Kottu explained.

He further said that special care would be taken in view of the recent landslide that occurred downhill Indrakeeladri and modifications made to the queues. He further clarified that antaralaya darshanam is allowed only for VIPs.Separate queues have been made for devotees purchasing Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshanam tickets.

“Pilgrims can either book tickets in advance through the website or can purchase tickets in three different locations--Sub-collector office, Om turning point and VMC office park. Special slots are provided for senior citizens in the morning and evening where volunteers will help them having hassle-free darshan of the presiding deity,” he added.

Elaborating further on the security arrangements, the minister said more than 3,500 police officers of various ranks were roped in for security duties.They will perform duties in two or three different shifts round-the-clock. “Pilgrims will be served with water and butter milk packets in queues. Iron fencing and grills have been installed to prevent boulders from falling,” he said.

Later in the evening, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata along with his family performed special prayers to a tree located on the premises of One-town police station and offered traditional clothes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga.

“It has been followed as a tradition that Vijayawada city police present traditional clothes and other offerings to the Goddess Kanaka Durga a day before the Dasara festivities after performing puja to a tree on the premises of One-town police station,” said the CP Kanti Rana Rana.Police officials and devotees participated in huge numbers. West constituency MLA and former endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and others inspected the arrange-ments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the nine-day annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, said deputy chief minister (endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana. The minister inspected the ongoing arrangements at the Durga temple on Saturday. Later, he held a review meeting with the officials of various departments such as endowments, corporation, revenue, police, electricity, irrigation, health and medical and others and instructed several modifications to the officials. Speaking to reporters, Kottu Satyanarayana expressed his confidence in conducting the festivities on a grand note.“Elaborate arrangements have been made and utmost care is being taken for the annual Dasara festivities. Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao, district collector S Dilli Rao and city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata personally monitored the works to make sure there were no lapses,” Kottu explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said that special care would be taken in view of the recent landslide that occurred downhill Indrakeeladri and modifications made to the queues. He further clarified that antaralaya darshanam is allowed only for VIPs.Separate queues have been made for devotees purchasing Rs 500 and Rs 300 darshanam tickets. “Pilgrims can either book tickets in advance through the website or can purchase tickets in three different locations--Sub-collector office, Om turning point and VMC office park. Special slots are provided for senior citizens in the morning and evening where volunteers will help them having hassle-free darshan of the presiding deity,” he added. Elaborating further on the security arrangements, the minister said more than 3,500 police officers of various ranks were roped in for security duties.They will perform duties in two or three different shifts round-the-clock. “Pilgrims will be served with water and butter milk packets in queues. Iron fencing and grills have been installed to prevent boulders from falling,” he said. Later in the evening, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata along with his family performed special prayers to a tree located on the premises of One-town police station and offered traditional clothes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga. “It has been followed as a tradition that Vijayawada city police present traditional clothes and other offerings to the Goddess Kanaka Durga a day before the Dasara festivities after performing puja to a tree on the premises of One-town police station,” said the CP Kanti Rana Rana.Police officials and devotees participated in huge numbers. West constituency MLA and former endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and others inspected the arrange-ments. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp