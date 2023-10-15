Students need good guidance: M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a book titled ‘The Seven Secrets of Success’ at the Swarna Bharathi Trust in Vijayawada on Friday.

The author of the book, Jaladi Ratna Sudheer, has previously served as the director for Finance for the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the author for sharing his thoughts and experiences with the younger generations through his book.

Acknowledging that students benefit greatly from good guidance, he emphasised the importance of encouraging them in their endeavours. He also expressed that while technology has revolutionised, physically reading a book offers a deeper understanding of its contents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a book titled ‘The Seven Secrets of Success’ at the Swarna Bharathi Trust in Vijayawada on Friday. The author of the book, Jaladi Ratna Sudheer, has previously served as the director for Finance for the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the author for sharing his thoughts and experiences with the younger generations through his book. Acknowledging that students benefit greatly from good guidance, he emphasised the importance of encouraging them in their endeavours. He also expressed that while technology has revolutionised, physically reading a book offers a deeper understanding of its contents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp