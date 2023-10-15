Will set up Shilparamams in all districts: Tourism Minister RK Roja

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to revive the indigenous traditions and cultures, and encourage artisans by providing them with livelihood, the State government is planning to set up Shilparamams in all 26 districts, said Tourism Minister RK Roja.

On the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, she along with district Collector Venu Gopal Reddy, inaugurated the Shilaparamam park set up in Guntur on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that through Shilaparamams, art and handicraft exhibitions would be held to provide a platform for the artisans to market and sell their products without middlemen. Stating that as many as eight Shilparamam parks, constructed in Tirupati, Kadapa, Pulivendula, Puttaparthi, Vishakapatnam, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kakinada, gained huge popularity, Roja said that the new facility was constructed in Guntur with Rs 4.56 crore.

Chairperson of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Vangapandu Usha said that various stalls, water fountains, a food court and an amphitheatre in Shilparamam will be the main attraction. The handicraft stalls would also encourage the artists and promote the sales of local products. Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri, MLCs Kalpalatha Reddy, Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Musthafa, Maddali Giri and others were present.

