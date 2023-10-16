AC installed in Naidu’s cell on court orders, TDP workers stage protest against arrest

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On the directions of the ACB special court in Vijayawada, authorities of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison provided a movable tower air conditioner in the barrack of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

The former chief minister was sent to judicial remand in the skill development corporation scam on September 10 and has been lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Prison since.

After Naidu developed skin rashes, a medical team recommended providing a cool environment for him in his barracks. Subsequently, DIG-Prisons (coastal region) M Ravi Kiran sent a report to the ACB court on Saturday. Judge BSV Himabindu directed the prison authorities to provide a tower AC in Naidu’s cell.

According to the jail manual, there is no provision for providing ACs for prisoners. As per the latest medical bulletin released by prison authorities, Naidu’s health condition was stable, his physical activity was marked as ‘good’ and his weight stood at 67 kilograms.

TDP stages Nyayaniki Sankellu protest

Meanwhile, TDP leaders on Sunday took up another demonstration, ‘Nyayaniki Sankellu’, against the “illegal” arrest of their leader. As part of the protest, Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, son and TDP general secretary Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani tied their hands with ropes for five minutes from 7 pm to 7.05 pm.

While Bhuvaneswari participated in the protest along with former ministers N Chinarajappa and Butchaiah Chowdary, and women activists at the party’s Vidyanagar campsite in Rajamahendravaram, Lokesh and Brahmani took part in the programme at their residence in Hyderabad.

Reiterating that his father’s arrest was illegal, Lokesh alleged that Naidu’s life was under threat in the jail.

He accused the State government of “acting in the most dubious way despite the deteriorating health of the TDP chief.”Meanwhile, TDP AP unit chief K Atchannaidu demanded that Naidu be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

