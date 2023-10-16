AP CMO shifting to Visakhapatnam by December 2023: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Chief Minister's Office would shift to Visakhapatnam in December. Earlier, the chief minister planned to move to Visakhapatnam by September or October.

"The CMO requires a lot of infrastructure and I had asked my officials to scout for suitable accommodation. Though I wanted to move to Vizag by October. I was told that it may be October or December,'' he said and added that the CMO would start functioning from Vizag in December.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made these comments after inaugurating the Infosys Development Centre at the IT Hills - II at Rushikonda on Monday.

"Infosys will change the growth trajectory of Visakhapatnam to become tier one city in couple of years,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the launch of the state-of-the-art facility of Infosys development centre. The chief minister said Vizag has the vast potential to become tier one cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

After bifurcation, AP did not have tier 1 city, he said and added that Vizag is the biggest city in AP and has the capacity to catapult to tier one.

The city is also an educational hub having prestigious institutions. On an average 12,000 to 15000 engineers graduates every year. The city has a strong presence of PSUs and also 30,000-men strong Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The city also has IIM, National Law University, four medical colleges, and 12 degree colleges, he added.

Companies like Infosys, TCS and Wipro change the landscape of any city. With Infosys, Vizag will see a tremendous change Adani data centre will be a reality in two years. He hoped Infosys will do wonders for Vizag. The government will extend all support and assured the Infosys management that he was just a phone call away, the chief minister said.

Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said Vizag is one of fastest growing cities and has world class connectivity. Sharing their experience, Infosys employees Satish and Vanita said it will be a dream come true for them for working in the company like Infosys in their hometown. They said they were immensely happy and thanked the Infosys management and state government.

A large contingent of Infosys top brass, ministers and government officials were present.

