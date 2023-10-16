Be humane towards Naidu: Pawan Kalyan to AP government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan condemned the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the YSRC government towards TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case.

“Negligence on the part of the government with regard to the health of the former Chief Minister is not acceptable,” he observed. In a press release on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan said the government should be humane and consider the advanced age of the TDP chief and his health issues.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government should desist from adopting a vindictive attitude towards its political opponents,” Pawan Kalyan said while denouncing the adverse comments of YSRC leaders and the Prisons Department officials.

The JSP chief said the court should intervene in the matter and ensure that the government takes necessary steps to address the health issues of Naidu, who is lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

