CME held on advances in heart disease treatment

Aster Ramesh managing director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu highlighted the revolutionary advancements in the prevention and treatment of various diseases.

Published: 16th October 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aster Ramesh Hospitals in collaboration with the Cardiac Society of India-Andhra Pradesh Chapter organised a Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme, ‘Structural Cardiac Interventions Conclave-2023’ with focus on advanced medical procedures in interventional medicine for the treatment of heart diseases.

He elaborated on the significant progress in invasive medical treatments for heart diseases, underlining the need to consider these advanced treatments for optimal patient care. Pediatric cardiologists Dr Jyoti Prakash and Dr Vasudev showcased device closure treatments in the cath lab without any incisions, specifically for heart cavity diseases like ASD (Atrial septal defect), VSD (ventricular septal defect), and PDA (patent ductus arteriosus) in both children and adults.

Eminent interventional cardiologists of Aster Ramesh, Dr N Raja Ramesh and Dr Haritha, highlighted the benefits of modern medical treatments such as Trans Aortic Valve Implantation and MitraClip over traditional surgical procedures for heart valves. Superintendent of Vijayawada GGH Dr Dasari Venkateswara Rao commended Aster Ramesh Hospitals for their continuous efforts in organising CME.

