‘Helmet Must’ launched to curb mishaps

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: There has been a steep increase in the number of road accidents in the district due to not wearing helmets since 2019 on State and National Highways. The number of deaths has increased despite a jump in the number of cases against helmet rule violators.

In a bid to reduce the rate of accidents, district police have launched ‘Safety First - Helmet Must’ programme and organising various programmes to create awareness among riders. Police have been explaining the importance of wearing helmets.

According to the data, 48 persons have lost their lives in road accidents in 2019, 63 in 2020, 57 in 2021, 51 in 2022 and 130 to date this year. Police also found that riding on sports bikes at full speed is also one of the reasons for accidents.

