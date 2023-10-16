K Atchannaidu sees big conspiracy behind arrest of TDP chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State President K Atchannaidu on Sunday said there was a big conspiracy behind the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.

Speaking after taking part in the Nyayaniki Sankellu protest organised by the TDP denouncing the arrest of Naidu in the skill development case, Atchannaidu claimed that the APCID had failed to establish corruption of a single rupee in the skill development project even 37 days after Naidu’s arrest. “The former Chief Minister should be treated at AIIMS for his skin allergy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan should be responsible if anything happens to Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison,” he said.

“The police are preventing TDP cadres from staging peaceful protests against Naidu’s arrest. TDP activists are likely to be arrested in view of Jagan’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam on Monday,” Atchannaidu said. TDP district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao V Chiranjeevi Rao and others participated in the ‘handcuffs’ protest.

Ganta said they sought an appointment with the Chief Minister during his visit to Vizag. He said they would make a representation on Polavaram, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, the metro rail project and the development of the backward Uttarandhra region, which were ignored by the YSRC government in the last four-and-a-half years. TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and others were present.

