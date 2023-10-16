Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karatekas of VIT-AP excel at National Karate Championship

Outshining over 500 participants, the students of VIT-AP clinched two silver medals and one bronze medal in this prestigious competition.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, appreciated the students for their remarkable achievements.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students from VIT-AP University displayed their martial arts prowess at the National Level Invitational South Indian Karate Championship held in Visakhapatnam recently.

Outshining over 500 participants, the students of VIT-AP clinched two silver medals and one bronze medal in this prestigious competition.

Vatanesh Sharma, a second-year BTech student clinched silver medal in the black belt category. Meanwhile, John Samuel, a third-year BTech student secured a silver medal competing in the orange belt category. Adding to the achievements, Sai Ganesh was awarded a bronze medal.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, appreciated the students for their remarkable achievements. “We look forward to witness their growth in both academics and extracurricular pursuits,’’ he maintained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIT-AP University Karate Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp