Karatekas of VIT-AP excel at National Karate Championship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students from VIT-AP University displayed their martial arts prowess at the National Level Invitational South Indian Karate Championship held in Visakhapatnam recently.

Outshining over 500 participants, the students of VIT-AP clinched two silver medals and one bronze medal in this prestigious competition.

Vatanesh Sharma, a second-year BTech student clinched silver medal in the black belt category. Meanwhile, John Samuel, a third-year BTech student secured a silver medal competing in the orange belt category. Adding to the achievements, Sai Ganesh was awarded a bronze medal.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, appreciated the students for their remarkable achievements. “We look forward to witness their growth in both academics and extracurricular pursuits,’’ he maintained.

