No one’s hand behind former CM’s arrest: YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy on Sunday said there was no role of the State government in the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case.

Addressing a meeting of the YSRC, he said the former Chief Minister was facing charges in several cases. Highlighting the development initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the Vizag East Assembly constituency, he said the highest number of 30,000 house pattas were given to the eligible poor.

“As many as 1.15 crore people have got the benefit of various welfare schemes in the State. Jagan is committed to fulfilling all his election promises. The old age pension will be increased to Rs 3,000 from January benefiting lakhs of people,” he said.

MP MVV Satyanarayana underlined the role of party conveners and Gruha Saradhulu in the victory of YSRC in the ensuing elections.

YSRC cadre, conveners and Gruha Saradhulu should highlight the development programmes and welfare schemes of the YSRC government during the 40-day outreach programme of ‘Why AP needs Jagan?’.

They should effectively counter the false propaganda unleashed by the Opposition TDP in the State, he said. Subba Reddy was felicitated at the meeting. MLCs P Ravindra Babu and Varudu Kalyani, and YSRC district president Kola Guruvulu were present.

