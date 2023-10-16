Home States Andhra Pradesh

No one’s hand behind former CM’s arrest: YV Subba Reddy

Highlighting the development initiatives of the YSRC government in the Vizag East Assembly constituency, he said the highest number of 30,000 house pattas were given to the eligible poor.

Published: 16th October 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

YV Subba Reddy

YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy on Sunday said there was no role of the State government in the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case.

Addressing a meeting of the YSRC, he said the former Chief Minister was facing charges in several cases. Highlighting the development initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the Vizag East Assembly constituency, he said the highest number of 30,000 house pattas were given to the eligible poor.

“As many as 1.15 crore people have got the benefit of various welfare schemes in the State. Jagan is committed to fulfilling all his election promises. The old age pension will be increased to Rs 3,000 from January benefiting lakhs of people,” he said.

MP MVV Satyanarayana underlined the role of party conveners and Gruha Saradhulu in the victory of YSRC in the ensuing elections.

YSRC cadre, conveners and Gruha Saradhulu should highlight the development programmes and welfare schemes of the YSRC government during the 40-day outreach programme of  ‘Why AP needs Jagan?’.

They should effectively counter the false propaganda unleashed by the Opposition TDP in the State, he said. Subba Reddy was felicitated at the meeting. MLCs P Ravindra Babu and Varudu Kalyani, and YSRC district president Kola Guruvulu were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YV Subba Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp