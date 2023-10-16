TDP sets up coordination committee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has formed a five-member committee as per the direction of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to coordinate and cooperate with the Jana Sena Party (JSP). The two parties have entered into an alliance for the ensuing elections.

The committee consists of TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Politburo member and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Uravakonda MLA and PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav, former minister Pithani Satyanarayana and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya.

The Jana Sena has already constituted a coordination committee headed by Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. Both parties are likely to meet and chalk out the future course of action after Dasara.

