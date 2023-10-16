YSRC keen to bag Srikakulam LS seat

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: For the YSRC leadership, which is confident of accomplishing ‘Mission 175’ in the ensuing Assembly elections, the selection of Srikakulam Lok Sabha candidate is likely to be a tough task.

Duvvada Srinivas, who unsuccessfully contested from Srikakulam parliamentary constituency in the 2019 elections, is an MLC now. Hence, the YSRC leadership is in search of a strong candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency.

Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency has been a TDP bastion since the emergence of the party. The TDP has won the Lok Sabha seat seven times so far, while the Congress bagged it thrice, including a byelection.

Former Union minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu won the seat four times and his son and sitting MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu bagged it twice.

The YSRC leadership allotted the Lok Sabha seat to Reddy Shanthi, who hails from Kapu community in 2014 and to Duvvada Srinivas, who belongs to Kalinga community, in 2019.However, both the YSRC candidates suffered defeat at the hands of Ram Mohan Naidu, who belongs to Velama community.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made Duvvada Srinivas as an MLC and announced to allot Tekkali Assembly seat to Srinivas family for his loyalty to the YSR family and to wrest it from Yerrannaidu’s family.According to sources, the YSRC leadership is likely to field senior sitting MLAs for Lok Sabha constituencies, who want to give their Assembly seats to their heirs.

As senior sitting MLAs Dharmana Krishna Das, Dharmana Prasada Rao and Tammineni Sitaram are planning to vacate their respective seats in favour of their sons Dharmana Krishna Chaitanya, Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu and Tammineni Chiranjeevi Nag in the ensuing Assembly elections, the YSRC leadership is likely to field one of the trio from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Revenue Minister Prasada Rao is said to be uninterested in contesting the Lok Sabha election from Srikakulam constituency.Former minister Krishna Das and Assembly Speaker Sitaram seem to be in a dilemma in accepting the offer of the YSRC leadership. However, the YSRC is determined to wrest Srikakulam from the TDP in the ensuing elections by fielding a strong candidate.

