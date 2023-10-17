Amaravati lands case: CID produces audio files in Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) produced audio files as fresh evidence before the AP High Court in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Amaravati assigned lands case, in Vijayawada on Monday. The transcription of the audio files was also submitted to the court.

When the petition came before Justice VRK Krupa Sagar, additional public prosecutor S Dushayant Reddy sought the high court to hear the case afresh, considering the probe agency gathered crucial evidence as part of its investigation. The CID said that it would produce videos as evidence on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the court had reserved its verdict after the conclusion of the arguments in the quash petition filed by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and former municipal administration minister P Narayana in the case on August 30. In view of the fresh evidence, Dushayant Reddy urged the court to reopen the case, while informing that CID had filed supplementary petitions for the same.

‘Proof provided by Narayana’s sister-in-law crucial to Amaravati assigned lands case’

The additional public prosecutor informed the court that Narayana’s sister-in-law, Krishna Priya, detailed the probe agency about the involvement of former minister Ganta Srinivas Rao and his wife Sharada, who are parents-in-law of Narayana’s daughter, in the land dealings.

He asserted that these details were crucial for the case and urged the court to take them into consideration.

Intervening at this point, Justice Krupa Sagar questioned whether the court didn’t issue a stay on further investigation. He sought to know if new evidence was gathered before the stay order.

In response, the additional public prosecutor said that the evidence was fresh and the same was being presented before the court.

Meanwhile, Narayana’s counsel raised objections over the supplementary petitions filed by the probe agency.

He said that evidence in the other case was being linked to the Amaravati assigned lands case. Stating that the maintainability of the petition needs to be decided, the petitioner’s counsel sought some time to submit their objections in writing. Agreeing to the request, Justice Krupa Sagar posted the matter for hearing on November 1.

WILL FOLLOW RULES BEFORE QUIZZING EX-MIN’S WIFE: CID

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Monday submitted to the High Court that they will send notices to P Narayana’s wife Ponguru Ramadevi, his brother-in-law Ravuru Sabmasiva Rao, alleged benami Potturu Prameenal as per CrPC Section 41 (A) for questioning in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case. Considering it, the court opined that there was no need for any further orders and disposed of the petition. The probe agency has added the names of Ramadevi, and Sambasiva Rao as accused in the IRR case. The trio filed petitions in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail

