Andhra HC allows implead plea in Amaravati farmers annuity case, hearing on Oct 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday allowed an implead petition filed by Byreddy Sai Eswar Reddy, an advocate, objecting to the State government paying annuity to the farmers who gave lands for the capital city.

A group of farmers from Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati region had filed a petition seeking court directions to the State government to pay the annuity for the current year, as it was not paid in May.

Hearing the case, Justice B Krishnamohan directed the petitioners in the annuity case to file a counter and posted the hearing to October 30.

Appearing for Byreddy Sai Eswar Reddy, advocate Vivekananda Virupaksha argued that the State government should not pay the annuity to the farmers who gave lands for the capital as the sole responsibility of the payment lies with the State Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). A Rs 1,000-crore development fund has been set up for the purpose, he added.

He contended that the State government has been paying the annuity since 2015 in contradiction to the APCRDA rules, which is illegal. Citing media reports on the State facing financial problems, the advocate asked how proper is it to pay crores of rupees to a few people under such circumstances.

He added that APCRDA cannot seek funds from the government. “To make complete arguments in this regard, we seek to implead,” he said and the judge allowed it.

The farmers’ counsel vehemently opposed the plea and claimed that the implead petition was politically motivated. Virupaksha said the petitioner was an advocate himself and had no political motives.

