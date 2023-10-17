CID grills Lokesh’s close associate Kilaru Rajesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Monday questioned Kilaru Rajesh, a close associate of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, pertaining to his role in the skill development corporation scam.

Mild tension prevailed in Tadepalli as scores of Opposition TDP leaders reached near the CID’s SIT (Special Investigation Team) office in huge numbers suspecting Rajesh’s arrest. However, Tadepalli police rushed to the spot and dispersed the cadre. Rajesh has been summoned for questioning again on Tuesday as he reportedly failed to cooperate with the investigation.

After the probe agency served notices on Kilaru Rajesh, he approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the CID officials submitted to the court that Rajesh was not mentioned in the FIR and so they have no intention to arrest him.

The sleuths informed the court that they would call Rajesh for questioning only after serving him the notices under Section 41A of CrPC, duly following the rules. According to sources, Rajesh was given a questionnaire comprising around 25 questions. While he remained silent on most of them, he gave evasive answers to some queries.

The CID officials sought to get information from Rajesh on his association with Lokesh, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his personal assistant Pendyala Srinivas, and Manoj Kumar Parthasani.

The probe agency also presented evidence pertaining to the WhatsApp and e-mail conversation of Rajesh with Lokesh and Naidu, to which he did not respond.

