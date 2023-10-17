JSP seeks CM’s apology for cheating Amaravati people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Squarely blaming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for rendering Andhra Pradesh without a capital, Jana Sena Party political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar demanded the Chief Minister to tender a public apology for cheating the people of Amaravati if he has decided to administer the State from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Manohar found fault with Jagan for projecting the inauguration of Infosys’ new campus in the Steel City as a government accomplishment.

“The IT giant constructed a building in Vizag for the convenience of employees. What does it have to do with the Chief Minister?” he sought to know.

The JSP leader remarked that if the State government was really serious and sincere about IT development in north coastal Andhra, why were 2.5 lakh sq feet in the IT towers still vacant? Manohar alleged, “Clueless administration and haphazard policies of the government have forced several MSMEs to shut down, further affecting thousands of people dependent on them.”

