Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP seeks CM’s apology for cheating Amaravati people

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Manohar found fault with Jagan for projecting the inauguration of Infosys’ new campus in the Steel City as a government accomplishment. 

Published: 17th October 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Squarely blaming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for rendering Andhra Pradesh without a capital, Jana Sena Party political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar demanded the Chief Minister to tender a public apology for cheating the people of Amaravati if he has decided to administer the State from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Manohar found fault with Jagan for projecting the inauguration of Infosys’ new campus in the Steel City as a government accomplishment. 

“The IT giant constructed a building in Vizag for the convenience of employees. What does it have to do with the Chief Minister?” he sought to know.

The JSP leader remarked that if the State government was really serious and sincere about IT development in north coastal Andhra, why were 2.5 lakh sq feet in the IT towers still vacant? Manohar alleged, “Clueless administration and haphazard policies of the government have forced several MSMEs to shut down, further affecting thousands of people dependent on them.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp